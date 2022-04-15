.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa Umar(rtd), a former military Governor of Kaduna State, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the conduct of the proposed National Census slated for April 2023 and concentrate on security.

He said, in a statement on Friday evening, that the report on the planned National Census was “shocking”,

“President Buhari should concentrate on finding a lasting solution to the disturbing security challenges across the country,” he said

“Nigeria is facing existential challenges epitomised by insecurity and a collapsing economy, embarking on a census would amount to a misadventure and waste of scarce resources,” he said.

According to him, FG should focus all its attention on securing the nation and conducting the 2023 elections.

Also Read:

Hoodlums kill INEC official in Imo, say no election will hold in 2023

“The decision of the FGN to seek and gotten the approval of the National Council of State to conduct National census in April 2023 must have come as a great shock to most well-meaning Nigerians.”

“A country that is facing existential challenges such as unprecedented level of insecurity, the collapsing economy cannot have as one of its priorities the conduct of a National census.

“We, therefore, urge the Buhari administration to suspend what will amount to misadventure and waste of scarce national resources.

“This Administration should focus all its attention on securing the nation and conducting the 2023 elections.

“A National census at this point is certainly not a priority assuming that its conduct is possible,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria