The technical chiefs of both Gombe United and Kano Pillars Football Clubs have called for the introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The coaches said the introduction would help to improve officiating and the league.

They made the call in Gombe on Sunday shortly after both teams’ encounter in a Match Day 20 of the 2021/2022 NPFL fixtures played at the Pantami stadium, Gombe.

Aliyu Zubairu, the technical adviser of Gombe united said it was high time technology was introduced into the domestic league.

According to him, that is the trend in modern football management and Nigeria league should be working towards using technology to give more credibility to the league.

“It is high time we introduced technology into the game; everywhere you go that is the order of the day and Nigeria should not be an exception.”

On the match officiating, Zubairu said he had taken a vow never to comment on match officiating, adding that the job of analysing the officiating should be that of the League Management Committee (LMC).

On his part, the chief coach of Kano Pillars, Ibrahim Musa said the introduction of VAR to the NPFL would “greatly assist match officials and make their work easier and better.”

“On this note, I am in support of such introduction and I appeal to the LMC to have it in NPFL.”

In the match, Gombe United defeated Kano Pillars by a lone goal which was scored from the spot kick by Daniel Barnabas in the 65th minute of the game.

Following the win, Gombe United has now secured 27 points and occupy 9th position on the league table while Kano Pillars has 24 points, occupying 13th position on the log.(NAN)

