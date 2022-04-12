By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Goverment in collaboration with Creative Youth Community Development Initiative, CYCDI, has embarked on an exercise to plant at least 10 million economic trees in Nigeria by year 2030 in support of the net-Zero Agenda of the Federal Government by 2060.

This came as it launched a “Trees From Art-TfA” green campaign, in state’s Secondary and Technical Schools across the state.

The initiative is in line with Governor, Bababjide Sanwo Olu, commitment to climate action and sustainable environmental education to actualise the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the state.

The initiative, TfA,was launched by Governor Sanwo-Olu, along with collaborators and ststaholders, at Nike Art Gallery, Lekki.

The governor, who was represented by Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, added that the state government and the delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, AHK Nigeria, were in collaboration to also champion climate education and the planting of 100,000 economic trees in Lagos secondary and technical Schools.

According to the, “I commended the initiative, and use the opportunity to call on stakeholders, enviromentalists, and all our young persons to join in this effort to make our environment and our world safe, habitable, and green.”

The CYCDI Project Director, Foluke Michael, noted that the Climate Action campaign began in January 2020 with Solution17 for Climate Action in Africa (CAA).

The project was designed to spark creativity among young people in building the desired future through Climate enterprises; the goal is to promote the natural environment, Green Entrepreneurs and prosperity in different communities.

According to her, the project, which produced 17 climate enterprises and 17 climate art, was earlier launched by United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed on September 25, 2020.

“In 2021, CAA scaled to Naija Climate Now with the support of the German Consulate, United Nations Information Centre for Nigeria and a Sterling Bank to develop solutions to climate adaptation, green economic recovery, and low-carbon development for Nigeria.

“Trees from Climate Art, an offshoot of Naija Climate Now, was officially announced on November 1, 2021, at the Italian Consulate in Lagos during the unveiling of COP26 Virtual Climate Art Gallery.

“The event preceded Naija climate now exhibition, hosted by Deputy British High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones in October 2021.

“TfA pilot phase began in February 2022 with School Inspection, Data Collation Activities, and set-up of the Creative Club50 in 40 approved schools in 6 Education Districts, with the support of the Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investments and Lagos State Ministry of Education,” Micheal stated.

The pre-launch planting operation commenced on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

A total of 250 hybrid and traditional tress comprised of Avocado, Tangerine, Orange and Mango were planted in Vetland Junior and Senior Grammar Schools, Lagos State Model Junior and Senior College and Caleb British International School.

According to her, “TfA aims to mobilise young people creatively and innovatively to care for the environment whilst preparing them as green innovators, creators, entrepreneurs, designers and technologists for climate change.

“The project will introduce Hydroponics Farming and Entrepreneurship Education at the participating schools.

“The Economic Trees will help restore life quality in school communities, contribute to the environment, reduce climate change, save water, purify the air, provide renewable energy sources, air conditioning, erosion control, reinforce soil and prevent water pollution.”

Also, Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo reiterated the ministry’s support for Solution17 projects in Lagos State in the area of comprehensive school systems and sustainable education.

At the event, Katharina Felgenhauer, Delegate of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria, stated that AHK Nigeria, and its partners are pleased to be a part of this project and would continue to support the project and the Lagos State Government THEMES’ agenda to build ‘A Greater Lagos’.

Adefisayo, confirmed the endorsement of the German Consulate in Lagos and the full participation and support of Weststar Nigeria Ltd. (Mercedes-Benz) and Big Dutchman Nigeria.

Speaking for Weststar Associates, distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, the Deputy Managing Director, Mrs. Mary Ojulari, pledged to continue to support initiatives that would deeply foster growth, development and climate action (add more from her remarks).

“TfA Innovation team is currently working to deploy an IoT device to monitor and evaluate the project,” she stated.

The Device – DENTRA will unveil at the Lagos State Ministry of Environment by May 2022. Dentra incorporates cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence and leverages cloud computing.

Dentra is an innovation from the Naija Climate Now, supported by German Consulate in Lagos.

The event was also attended by Mrs Solape Hammond, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Investment, Mrs Adetoun Popoola, The General Manager of LASPARK, The German Consul General and Dr Ngozi Omabala, the Managing Director, MD of NMO Management and other important dignitaries.