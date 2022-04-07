By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Clerics unhappy with the deteriorating security situation occupied Kaduna streets on Thursday and protested over the attacks, killings and abductions by terrorists in the state.

The men of God who staged the protest under the umbrella of Interfaith Alliance called on the Federal Government to step up actions against the terrorists.

They said the killers have over the years, launched attacks on various parts of the state.

“Although the government is doing its best, the best wasn’t good enough. It is now time for the central government to bomb the bandits out of existence,” they said.

Convener of the Interfaith Alliance, Reverend Emmanuel Adebayo, while talking to journalists, appealed to the Federal Government to compensate all the victims of bandits attacks, award scholarships to children affected by banditry and rebuild communities ravaged by attacks.

“Doing so would ameliorate the sufferings of the victims so as to make them overcome the psychological trauma they passed through during the attacks,” he said.

With the hashtag:#Kadunaprays#, Adebayo said the government should be more proactive in whatever actions are being taken against the terrorists.

“The essence of our gathering today is to put together what we refer to as ‘Kaduna prayers’, a prayer work against insecurity. I am sure everybody knows that Kaduna is one of the states plagued by incidences of banditry and terrorism and various forms of criminality and of late, it has been on the increase.”

“We believe that the government is doing their best but their best was not good enough. That’s why we have come out to seek divine intervention concerning the issue of peace and security in Kaduna state and Nigeria at large.”

“Obviously we are not satisfied with the way the government is going about insecurity at the federal level. However, we want to actually acknowledge the little efforts that have been made but we believe that more can still be done. The government needs to be preemptive.”

“The government needs to be more proactive. We have been hearing about the cry of our governor; he said he has been taking the reports to those concerned; he said they know where they are and that they listen to their telephone conversation but the response from the security agencies is not good enough.”

“So we are praying that God should touch their hearts to put in more efforts and to be more responsive so that this issue of insecurity won’t be more reactionary but be preventive and we pray that God will give them more wisdom on how to go about it in Jesus name.”

“Some of the statements that the Kaduna state government has made such as bombing the forest, sure it’s a welcome development but what we expect is that the government should carry out precautionary attacks. When you said carpet bombs, they can hide among innocent people. So if you carpet bomb them, innocent people will die. So we believe that the government monitor their movement through intelligence and carries out the bombing.”

