Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson

Ondo state government Thursday described the news report that the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu is being hospitalized as wicked and misleading.

A statement issued and signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, in Akure described the news report published by an online platform (Not Vanguard) as being fabricated.

Olatunde said that ” we are not amazed at this fabricated and outright falsehood which is being spread by cronies of some disgruntled politicians in their renewed efforts at plastering battered political misadventures.

“For the records, Governor Akeredolu, alongside other colleagues, left Nigeria for Dubai to attend the largest Annual Investment Meeting in the United Emirates between March 28 and March 31st, 2022.

The statement said that “Governor Akeredolu had earlier, precisely on 23rd March, 2022, sent a letter to the State House of Assembly informing the Legislative Arm that he would be away for 14 working days as the first part of his 2022 Annual Leave.

“He also transferred power to the deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa to perform the functions of his office while he is away.

” It is, therefore, glaringly insidious for anyone to claim that a man who was with his brother Governors in Dubai till March 31st, which is exactly one week today, is being hospitalized in Germany.

” What exposes this shameful falsehood is the fact that SaharaReporters claimed the Governor was flown out of the country to Germany when in fact, he left for Dubai.

“Ordinarily, we would not have responded to these blatant lies, but for the unsuspecting members of the public who might be hoodwinked by these lies.

READ ALSO:

” In clear terms, Governor Akeredolu is not hospitalized anywhere. These are mere wishes of failed politicians who now carry the burden of uncanny distrust and embedded treachery.

” We won’t even wish them their evil imaginations. Once, they have tried; and they failed woefully. No amount of borrowed falsehood to cover up their moral deficiencies will bring back their lost political glory.

“We will also advise SaharaReporters to strive at uprightness, however difficult it seems for an entrenched, unprofessionally-warped ilk in its mode.

It added that “Journalism is about sacred truth. A Journalist cross-checks facts and presents only the truth and not fabricated stories as mindlessly portrayed.”

Vanguard News Nigeria