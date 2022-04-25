.

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) says the union is committed to the pursuit of workers’ welfare, including restoration of gratuity payment.

The association made the declaration in a congratulatory message to workers issued by its President, Mr Etim Okon and Secretary-General, Mr Alade Lawal, on Monday in Lagos, to celebrate the 2022 Workers Day.

Workers Day is celebrated annually on May 1.

“On behalf of the Central Working Committee and the National Executive Council, we wish you all a very pleasant Workers’ Day celebrations.

“We wish to assure you all that the current national leadership of the association is committed to the pursuit of welfare issues, including the restoration of payment of gratuity to public service employees.

“As we join millions of workers throughout the world to celebrate the 2022 Workers Day, we use this opportunity to commend members of the union for remaining steadfast and united,’’ the statement read.

It noted that the commitment and unity of members enabled the ASCSN to always overcome challenges whenever they arose.

Vanguard News Nigeria