Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

•It was politically motivated —Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—Ondo State government, yesterday, suspended a civil servant for reportedly spreading fake news about the purported death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The Head of Service, John Adeyemo, who did not disclose the identity of the staff, said the civil servant in question has been suspended and his name forwarded to the Civil Service Commission for appropriate punishment.

Adeyemo said: “The disciplinary measure is based on the death rumour being peddled about the governor.

“The officer posted the fake news on his Facebook account, and such bad behaviour would not be condoned in government.

“God has shamed the rumour mongers and their sponsors.

“Incidentally, I called Mr. Governor a day before the rumour and we spoke and chatted. So, when I heard the fake news I was disturbed and was like, ‘who is this fellow carrying this terrible rumour?’ I knew the governor was alive and with vigour. So, I never believed it.”

It was politically motivated —Akeredolu

Meanwhile, Governor Akeredolu, who spoke on arrival in the state, described the rumour as wicked and politically motivated.

Akeredolu also said that he is very much alive and will return to work next week Monday.

He said: “I left the shores of this country on March 27, 2022. I was with my party (APC), I was physically present, and I was there until the early hours of March 27, 2022.

“Throughout the 26th, I was at the convention of the APC in Abuja and everybody saw me there. I even sat with delegates from Ondo State.

“I never left them except when I left to greet delegates from South West and other areas. And it was a successful outing for us in Ondo State and for South West as well.

“And the second day, I left for Dubai, we had the annual investment meeting, which is Dubai Annual meeting, and we were all there.

“So many Governors, about 13 of us were there. I went principally in respect of our Port in Ondo because it was during the previous year that we had a relationship, and with the relationship with Dubai Port, I wanted to solidify.

“It was not a pleasant vacation, my vacation started on first but from March 27, 2022, it was a working visit to Dubai, I was still working, so my first 14 days did not start until 1st of April, 2022.

“I was in Dubai working about the State. About 14 States participated and each State has its stand, and I displayed what we have in Ondo State, our Bitumen, and our Mineral resources. I attended other fora to discuss and project the image of Ondo State.”