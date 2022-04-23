The Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA) is collaborating with the Edo State Government to host its largest medical mission in Nigeria.

As the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki steadfastly continues to fulfill his promise of improving the health sector in Edo state, he is set to host the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA) who will be arriving in Edo State on April 22, 2022, for a two-week medical mission.

The rationale for this is to provide free medical care to as many Edolites as possible. The medical services to look forward to during this medical mission include; diagnosis, treatment, surgery as well health education on preventive measures and treatment.

Specialists of distinct medical backgrounds who have been practicing medicine for decades are the leaders of this mission. These specialists will include ophthalmologists, neurosurgeons, general surgeons, dentists, implantologists, family practitioners, orthopaedic surgeons, gynaecologists, paediatricians, and a lot more.

It is laudable to note that Mr. Godwin Obaseki in his pursuit of making Edo great again has sought meaningful partnerships that will better the lives of the Edo people. Hence, his decision to collaborate with ANPA, an association that has continually impacted the Nigerian health sector positively by helping reform the curriculum of medical schools in Nigeria, lecturing on robotics surgery, and recently conducting a virtual surgery.

The President of, the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA) Prof. Christopher Okunseri, stated that “in the last 27 years, ANPA has continually contributed to the healthcare system in Nigeria through advocacy and medical outreaches and will not relent until their vision for a healthier Nigeria and a Healthier world is achieved”.

Dr. Michael Etomi, a representative of ANPA and a Nephrologist also explained that this mission has become extremely necessary due to the current hardships in the country and the inability of certain persons to access standard healthcare services.

He also commended the Edo State Government for supporting the mission by providing an enabling environment and putting a working system in place.

Dr. Clifford Eke who is also a representative of ANPA and its National Treasurer has unequivocally stated that this mission is completely free and the people have nothing to fret about with regards to the financial implications of being diagnosed and treated.

While registration for the ANPA week has been ongoing at Primary Health Centres (PHC), the moment has finally come for history to once again be made in the Edo State health sector.