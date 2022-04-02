By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, Saturday, condemned attack on the Executive Director of HEDA Resource Centre, Lanre Suraju, by some armed persons.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, where it expressed worry on the attack CSOs are receiving while working in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

The statement reads in part, “The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) is seriously perturbed by the incessant disrespect to human rights and unchecked violation of citizens’ rights within the country mostly targeted at civil rights activists and anti-corruption campaigners, a case in point is the attack on the home of the Executive Director of HEDA Resource Centre, Mr Lanre Suraju by unnamed armed persons.

“We on this note articulate our disappointment and discomfort at the nonchalant manner in which the administration handles attacks on civil right activist and anti-corruption campaigners coupled with devastating insecurity at all levels.”

CISLAC in the statement also made its position known on current insecurity issues affecting the country.

“We uphold our position that the government should re-direct their focus towards apprehending the perpetrators of ceaseless banditry and killings that has ravaged every part of the country.

“As we express our worries and dissatisfactions over the administration’s inaction to address citizens’ vulnerability to these untamed bandits, we reiterate our call to the government to consider that citizens’ right to personal liberty, freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are safeguarded, protected and must be respected, as enshrined under Section 35, 39 and 40 of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; African Charter on Human and People’s Rights; African Youth Charter; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.

“We demand sincere and proactive policy effort to address the resurging insecurity permeating all parts of the country with targeted action to apprehend the perpetrators of ceaseless banditry and killings in the country.

“We still use this opportunity to reiterate our long standing demand on security sector reform for effectiveness and accountability.

“We want to put forward and ask that the security paraphernalia in Nigeria should devote their skills and resources in developing a national strategy to deal with this insecurity menace that is ravaging the country. The time to act was yesterday, its already getting out of hand”, it concluded.

