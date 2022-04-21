By Adeola Badru

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria has reiterated its resolve to strengthen banking and finance education in the country through the injection of professionalism into the teaching and learning of the course.

Speaking at at The Polytechnic of Ibadan on Thursday, during the official commissioning of the “CIBN Bankers Hall,” the President/Chairman of the Council of the Institute, Dr. Bayo Olugbemi, stressed that revamping the educational system in Nigeria is a collective responsibility of all and sundry, irrespective of gender or race.

While calling on Nigerians to join hands with government in revamping the educational system of the country in order to set a brighter future for the generations to come, Dr. Olugbemi noted that the institute is mindful of the fact that government alone might not be able to provide all the funding required to provide quality education especially at tertiary level.

He said: “This project represents our modest contribution to the development of banking and finance education in Nigeria. The institute is mindful of the fact that government alone may not be able to provide all the funding required to provide quality education especially at tertiary level.”

“This edifice that is being commissioned today, will be known and called “The CIBN Bankers Hall”. It will serve as the melting pot for the training and development of future ready bankers. The facility is a One Hundred and Sixty (160) seater lecture theater, fully furnished and equipped with ultra-modern facilities.”

“I have no doubt that this structure would serve as an important tool in the delivery of high-quality education to future bankers. I therefore would like to seize this opportunity to urge the students to use the hall responsibly, so it can serve successive generations.”

“I feel highly elated and excited to address this august gathering on this auspicious occasion. On Monday, October 18, 2021, we gathered at this very spot to perform the groundbreaking ceremony of this beautiful edifice that is being commissioned today.”

“On that day, I did promise that the building would be completed in record time. I am most grateful to God for the completion of the project and for keeping us all alive to witness its commissioning. Indeed, our dream of yesterday has become our reality today.”

“I congratulate the Governing Council, Management, Staff and Students of The Polytechnic Ibadan, for emerging the best Linkage institution in the South-West geopolitical zone; an accomplishment which afforded the institution the rare privilege of being the beneficiary of the Institute’s Legacy Project in the zone.”

“Today’s event will remain indelible in the annals of our highly revered Institute and that of The Polytechnic Ibadan, in that the attainment of this feat, is a fulfillment of a dream long conceived,” Olugbemi stressed.

He also pointed out that the institute embarked on the legacy project across the six geo-political zones and two other zones (North-East and South-East) which are Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi and Federal Polytechnic, Nekede respectively.

In his remarks, the Rector of the polytechnic, Professor. Kazeem Adebiyi, commended the entire members and the governing body of the CIBN for the opportunity accorded the institutions for the fully equipped ultra modern hall with the state of the art facilities.

Earlier in his address, the Dean, Faculty of Finance Management Studies, of the Polytechnic, Ibadan, Dr. Kolawole Lawal, expressed his appreciation to the chairman and council members of the CIBN for the kind gesture, noting that the edifice donated by institute is first of its kind.

While delivering Governor ‘Seyi Makinde’s address, the Commissioner for Education in the state, Barr. Abdul Rahmon Abiodun, urged the students who he described as the direct beneficiaries of the project, to make good use of the facilities, while urging them to shun all forms of anti-social behaviour.