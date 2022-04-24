Chulos Records’ new signee, Emmanuel Ejire Iyke known musically as Chockie Gabbana has dropped a new single titled “Out Of Town”. According to him, it is a follow up to previously released single “Senior Man”.

Even though fans think he has similar vocals with Kizz Daniel and may likely chase the “Woju” crooner out of town or at worst, give him a run for his money literally, Chockie Gabbana has found his own identity that sets him apart from others.

Chockie Gabbana has an edge over his contemporaries as well as his seniors in the game on account of his versatility. Nobody doubts his place on the music scene as he could do many things musically, like rap and get into dancehall mode.

The air beneath Chockie Gabbana’s wings which has kept him flying higher and higher is Chulos Records, a management company in Nigeria, which manages clubs like D’Place, TriBeCa and Auto Lounge to name a few. It is now a full blown music label founded by CEO Adekunle Ojolowo with the headquarters situated in Maryland, MD in the United States of America.