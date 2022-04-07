A Delta governorship aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, has made public declaration to contest the 2023 governorship of Delta state.

The entrance of Dcn Chris Iyovwaye into the race has swelled the number of governorship aspirants under the platform of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Iyovwaye had earlier picked the Governorship Expression of Interest form of the PDP, he was at the party secretariat to formally declare his intention to contest for governorship of the state.

Addressing the state party leaders at the PDP state secretariat, Iyovwaye noted the achievements of governor Ifeanyi Okowa and former governors James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan.

He said from Ibori to the present Okowa, the trio have built lasting legacies for the people of Delta state, just as he said he is poised to build on the achievements of the previous and outgoing administrations.

A native of Aghalokpe in Okpe local government area, Iyovwaye said he has built organisations from zero to a great success, stressing that he is capable of building Delta to the envy of Nigerians.

Iyovwaye said: “By the grace of God I have what it takes to develop Delta and make Delta people happy. Our governor’s SMART agenda is everywhere. The agenda I’m going to raise will dwell on security, education, industrialisation and bringing good life to the people of Delta state. I make bold to say that industrialisation is what we need now.”

In a separate interview with journalists, Iyovwaye said he is interested in the governorship because of the value he intends bringing into Delta state, which is aimed at transforming lives and building a greater Delta for all.

He said Delta is more like a mini Nigeria, noting that so far Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has exhibited his SMART agenda and finishing strong to a greater level.

Subsequently, he has christened his agenda as “SMART PLUS” which is aimed at building on the successes of the SMART Agenda of Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Some of the reasons I’m interested in the race is to engage our youths. I see their needs and I believe that the agenda that I’m bring to the table will address the security, education, industrialisation and healthcare needs of all Deltans.

“If these programmes are properly and meticulously marshalled out, most of these youths I see in the streets can be brought in and we can make their lives meaning for them. That is the motivation that made me to present myself for the race,” he told journalists.

Responding, the Delta state PDP chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, appreciated the aspirant for acknowledging the contribution of the previous and outgoing government in the state.

Esiso said that Iyovwaye has informed the party of his intention especially with the clear explanation of his agenda for the state.

According to Esiso, “it is always good for aspirants to have a vision and you should also bring the vision to fruition. For you to come out, you must have a clear vision. I can testify that you have the vision for the overall good of Delta state.”

He assured him that the party would provide a level playing field for all aspirants and give them equal opportunity. He noted: “As party leaders, we will provide equal opportunity for all aspirants to contest the primaries.”

He, however, said: “It is not my business to campaign for you nor support you. As chairman, I cannot be seen to support any one of you.”