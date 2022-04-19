.

Talent Manager turned blogger, Ubi Franklin, is getting backlash from Nigerians over his story on ‘the alleged rape saga’ at Chrisland schools.

Here are some of the reactions on social media:

@Royz said: “Ubi Franklin just came here to expose that girl and disgrace her parents by trying to paint her as the victim.”

@capitalp: “To be honest, that Ubi Franklin guy needs to be investigated for exposing this little girl. He knows something we don’t know about.”

@Mr.ariyo: “Dear parents, kids will be always kids. These Chrisland kids are no exemptions.

“Sexual immorality between 11 and 13 years old does not truly, and should not, define you as a failed parent.

“Keep trying and keep your kid’s issues away from clout mongers like Ubi Franklin.”

@Adesuwa: “Because of Ubi Franklin, this matter has escalated. It was a private matter until it was brought to Twitter.

“You misled the public to think it was rape, when you knew it was otherwise. Because of you, the video has further circulated.”

Vanguard News Nigeria