By Adesina Wahab and Efe Onodjae

Officials of the Lagos State Government on Wednesday held a meeting with the management of Chrisland School, Lagos, parents and students that were involved in the sex video saga that trailed the trip of the school’s delegation to the World School Games in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The meeting was a follow up to the decision by the state government to close down all the campuses of the school in Lagos last Monday and to set up an investigation panel to probe the incident.

The meeting in Alausa, Ikeja subsequently led to the abortion of an earlier meeting scheduled with the parties at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, Lagos by the police authorities that have also said they would conduct investigation into the matter.

One of our correspondents who was at the SCID, gathered that the police authorities had expected the people on Tuesday and also waited endlessly for them on Wednesday with the hope that they would come after leaving Ikeja.

However, the meeting in Ikeja was a closed event because of the ages of the pupils and the need to protect their identities.

Sources said those at the meeting were members of the panel set up by the state government to probe the matter.

“It is pertinent to note that all allegations are being investigated by the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Justice and the Lagos State Domestic & Sexual Violence Agency, whilst the criminal allegations have been escalated to the Commissioner of Police.

“In view of the allegations, we are committed to ensuring that adequate medical and pscyho social support is provided.

This is to reassure members of the public of the State Government’s commitment to safety and child protection, especially in ensuring that all child-centered institutions within the state, formulate and implement policies and systems that are compliant with the Executive Order (NO.EO/AA08 of 2016), Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Programme,* the state government had said on Monday.