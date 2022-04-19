By Damilola Ogunsakin

Following the Chrisland Schools s3x video scandal, social media space has been filled with Nigerians posting children engaging in different immoral acts.

Ubi Frankin, on his official Instagram account, posted a video of a woman who cried out to Nigerians for help after discovering that her child was ‘raped’ during a school trip to Dubai, organised by Chrisland Schools.

Following this report, @Rahys5 on Twitter posted a video which was alleged to be the students of Chrisland Schools engaging in immoral acts during their school trip.

There have been different reactions on social media platforms. Some people blamed bad parenting, school while others blamed society.

Hours after the story of the 10-year-old girl broke, Lagos State government warned Nigerians to desist from redistributing and reproducing pornographic materials of children. The government said anyone caught risks 14 years imprisonment.

However, this has not stopped people from posting child porn on social media. Various accounts have reacted to some these videos:

@OGAMIPRECIOUS wrote: “So this person capturing isn’t an adult or someone that has sense?”

@Ohmz___: “I said I was going to send my kids to Naija to at least do their primary and secondary education before coming back to do university here if they so wish.

“The purpose was so they can learn the conservative African culture that was very morally strong. I ain’t sure there is any difference anymore.”

@AttahSa81956785: “This is child pornography and this is illegal.”

@gentlechidye “Where are you guys getting all these weird videos from?”