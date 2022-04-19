Chrisland S3x Video Saga: Parents, teachers want thorough investigation, prosecution

Following the controversies, accusations and counter-accusations that greeted a video of Chrisland Schools students engaged in sexual activities, teachers and parents have asked for a thorough investigation, with anyone found culpable punished.

The parents and teachers spoke on the platforms of National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN, the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT.

Between March 10 and 13, pupils from the private school located in Victoria Garden City, were in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, UAE, to participate in the World Schools Games.

However, the students seemed to have engaged in some non-academic activities, because a video from the trip emerged on the social media space showing a 10-year-old girl involved in sexual activities with boys, all students of the school.

Her mother went on air to claim her daughter was raped by classmates that had taken drugs, and that the school authorities tried to cover it up by suspending her daughter.

Now, Lagos State government has shut down the school, while Police is investigating with a promise to bring in Interpol.

Teachers, parents want thorough probe

Reacting to the incident, the National President of the National Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria, NAPTAN, Alhaji Haruna Danjuma, said a thorough investigation must be conducted into the matter, adding that nobody should be spared if found culpable.

Danjuma said: “It has shown the level of moral decadence in our society and we must stem the tide at all cost.

“If the culprits are young ones, they should not be allowed to pollute others and if it is somebody above 18 years, he must face the law appropriately.”

Also, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, in Lagos State, Mr. Hassan Akintoye, also called for a probe.

He noted that the state government should also be cautious to get to the root of the matter and descend on anybody found guilty.

Chrisland in the news

Recall that Chrisland Schools was in the news in October 2021, after Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, claimed that her eight-year-old daughter was bullied by her teacher.

Farther back still, three years ago, a supervisor at Chrisland Schools, Victoria Island, Lagos, Adegboyega Adenekan, was sentenced to 60 years in prison for defiling a two-year-old child.

Justice Sybil Nwaka of an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court handed down the sentence, convicting Adenekan on a count charge of defilement.