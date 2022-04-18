Lagos State Police Commissioner, Abiodun Alabi

By Esther Onyegbula

Sequel to the viral Chrisland School sex tape involving underage students engaging in sexual activities, the Lagos State Police Command said it had begun an investigation.

According to Superintendent Benjamin Hundeyin, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the attention of the Command had been drawn to an alleged rape video purportedly depicting students of Chrisland School, Lagos, going viral on social media.

The social media space had gone haywire when the sex tape, showing a girl and some boys, all students of Chrisland Schools, went viral.

It turned out that the school had suspended the girl involved.

Meanwhile, her mother, speaking in a video, said the school suspended her daughter in bad faith, claiming that they had threatened to kill her if she spoke about the incident, which occurred in Dubai, the UAE, during a school trip.

Swiftly, Lagos State government shut down all branches of Chrisland Schools in the state indefinitely and ordered a probe.

The state Police Command, in response, took it up, with a promise to involve Interpol if need be.

The Police statement noted that “The Command has commenced investigations into the matter to establish the identities of the players in the video, the true incident in the video, the geographical location of the incident, the alleged threat to life against a student of the school and circumstances surrounding the alleged repeated pregnancy tests conducted on a student without parental consent.

“The Command is equally taking cognizance of the cybercrime angle to the whole episode and would not hesitate to enlist the support of the Interpol should the need arise .

“For a holistic and unbiased investigation, the Command shall be working with relevant ministries, departments, agencies and non-governmental organizations.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has assured that due diligence will be observed to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice.

Precedents

This case is one in a long list of reported instances of molestation and immorality occurring in schools i n recent times.

In November last year, Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, was swamped with the Sylvester Oromoni scandal.

Sylvester, aged 12, died after allegations of bullying and sexually molestation by some senior students .

There was also Karen-Happuch Akpagher of Premiere Academy, Lugbe , Abuja, and Don Davies of Deeper Life High School, Uyo.

In October 2019, a supervisor with same Chrisland Schools was jailed 60 years for defiling a two-year-old .