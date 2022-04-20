.

The Lead Pastor, David Ibiyeomie, of the Salvation Ministry has advised parents against buying their children’s phones until higher institutions.

The anointed man of God, in a message shared on his Facebook page, said, “Don’t buy a phone for any child who has not gone to the university. It may sound very awkward. I know you are too civilised, but don’t do it.

Don’t buy a phone, it is not civilisation, phones and tablets, many things pop up, they can use your own, let them use your own phones. Buy a landline to put it in your parlour.

Media reports disclosed that a video involving students of Chrisland school in Lekki, went viral on social media on Monday eliciting various reactions from Nigerians. While many called for sanctions on the school’s management, many others have blamed poor parenting for the shameful act.

Recall the Lagos state government has shut down the school, warning against sharing the video online. Lagos Police has since begun an investigation into the matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria