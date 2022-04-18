By Nwafor Sunday

As the story of a ten year old girl, allegedly raped by her fellow students circulates, Lagos state government, Monday warned Nigerians to desist from redistributing and reproducing pornographic materials of children, noting that anyone caught would be liable to fourteen years imprisonment.

“We also use this medium to remind the general public that any person who engages in any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child, commits an offence and is liable to custodial sentence of fourteen (14) years. This includes “producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing an image of child pornography”, said Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo.

Recall that a ten year-old student of Chrisland school was allegedly raped by his fellow students when they travelled to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Miffed with the incident, the mother of the victim appealed to Nigerians to assists her get justice for her daughter.

She accused the school of negligence and poor communication. In a video clip shared by Ubi Frankin, Nigeria Music Executive, the mother of the girl accused Mrs Azike, the head teacher, of threatening her daughter, saying that her daughter (name witheld) told her that Mrs Azike warned her never to speak to anyone about the incident.

Reacting to the story, Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate closure of all Chrisland Schools within the state pending further investigations into alleged sexual assault.

Below is the statement:

“The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to the alleged sexual violence case involving students of Chrisland Schools which occurred in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“It is pertinent to note that all allegations are being investigated by the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Justice and the Lagos State

“Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, whilst the criminal allegations have been escalated to the Commissioner of Police.

“In view of the allegations, we are committed to ensuring that adequate medical and pscyho social support is provided.

“This is to reassure members of the public of the State Government’s commitment to safety and child protection, especially in ensuring that all child-centered institutions within the state, formulate and implement policies and systems that are compliant with the Executive Order (NO.EO/AA08 of 2016), Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Program.

“Meantime, all Chrisland Schools within Lagos State are hereby closed, pending further investigations.”