By Funmi Ajumobi and Elizabeth Osayande

Stakeholders in the education sector have faulted the closure of all campuses of the Chrisland Schools by the Lagos State Government, saying dealing with the identified errant students would have been more appropriate.

This is also as they have faulted the series of tests reportedly carried out on the female student at the centre of the crisis.



A legal practitioner, Mrs. Helen Essien, wondered why the government would shut down a whole school because of the misdemeanor of a few students.

“Why did government shut down a whole school because three or four children misbehaved? Doesn’t Chrisland have school discipline policy and procedures? Why punish innocent pupils?”

Another respondent, Ezinne Njoku-Obi, noted, “Why punish innocent pupils? Why shut down about seven or eight of the schools in the group? Will that solve the problem? Should such a matter be publicized knowing minors are involved?”.

For Omolola Davis: “The only fault of the school is the alleged “cover up”. Closing all annexes of Chrisland schools is unfair. For It wasn’t a murder case. It didn’t happen on the school premises. It wasn’t a rape case. Didn’t they consider the remaining many students and employees?

Obo Effanga: “Exactly my query. Why not hold the school officials to account for their poor supervision of the children during the trip rather than shut down the school and punish other innocent children from continuing with the school work?

“Nigerians can be too emotional and I can see many are supporting this indefinite shutdown thing. If some of us ask otherwise, they will claim that every other child in the school is exposed or going to be exposed.

Indefinite shutdown of Chrisland schools, unnecessary.

Ibuoye Bunmi Afolabi: “I don’t blame the government for closing down the school. Chrisland, remember had a saga where one Mr Adegboyega defiled a two year old girl and was sentenced to 60 years imprisonment. Now another one has happened.

“What happened to thier policy on Safe School Initiative. Chrisland should have learnt a lesson from the previous one. If you can take a child away from his/her parent to another country or even within the country for whatever reason then you should be accountable for that child. Nothing must happen until you return that child back to his/her parent.

“Where were the teachers that went with them? Was there any routine check? Why would a child under their watch leave her room without them knowing and they didn’t notice that someone was missing in their midst?

“It means the other students are not safe as well. Even the teacher who was supposed to be with those boys,where did they go? Chilling at the bar or what? This could have been prevented.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Chapter of Child Protection Network, an initiative of UNICEF has shown her displeasure at the way Chrisland College subdued a 10 year -old girl to psychological torture in their investigation into the matter.

Speaking through the president of the organisation, Mrs Ronke Oyelakin, carrying out pregnancy test on a minor without the parents’ consent, according to the mother in a video released by her, is absurd and against the rights of the child.

Oyelakin however said thorough investigation must be carried out because there are many questions that answers must be provided for by the school and the parents.

“Why would you run a pregnancy test? What measure was put in place in getting professional help with extensive discussion in helping the children involved?

“Having a Child Safeguarding and Protection Policy is not enough, but ensuring implementation at all levels”.

“All agencies and stakeholders have to brace up and see to preventing this act in future”. Oyelakin added.