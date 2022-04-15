Chidi Ikediashi Foundation on Friday administered free healthcare services to indigenes of Obulu Okiti, a community in Aniocha South local government area of Delta state.

The foundation is sponsored by Comr Chidi Ikediashi, the supervising councilor for environment in the local government council who was on the ground at the Obulu Okiti primary healthcare centre where the free healthcare services were carried out said not less than 500 residents, including elderly men and women, youths and children received free testing, blood pressure checks, eye checks, blood sugar checks, and other services

In an interview at the treatment centre, Ikediashi said he picked an interest in the healthcare aspect of the sustainable development goals (SDG) to meet the health needs of his people.

“I started from Ubulu Okiti because charity begins at home. However, this foundation’s service will cut across all the local government areas in Delta state. My aim is to meet certain health needs of our people and leave an impact in their lives.”

He said the foundation employed the services of Anioma Medical Professionals which comprises doctors from Delta North to carry out the project. He said he thought it wise to affiliate with them because they are professionals and experienced doctors.

According to him: “It is good to know the right people and use them when the need like this arises.” He said the turn out of the residents was encouraging.

Chairman of Aniocha South local government council, Jude Chukwuweike, commended Ikediashi for carrying out the laudable healthcare service to his people.

“One must appreciate a young man like this for taking this venture. Ordinarily, politicians prefer giving out rice, salt, and other cooking ingredients, but Ikediashi is rather saving lives. He is doing it for the right people. People should have the passion to do something worthwhile for others.

“Chidi is not the richest man in Ubulu Okiti but he is touching lives. I want to encourage his mates to take suit. This is a way of showing that youths can take over. With this, the other politicians will be convinced that if given the opportunity, he will do more. He is using his personal resources for this project. I just have to appreciate him,” the chairman said.

Ossai Ovie Success, an aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, also commended Ikediashi for the venture. He said this venture is what the state has been praying for, that is individuals who will complement and support the programmes of the Delta state government.

He said: “What we are seeing here today is an act of kindness. Health is wealth. When we are not strong, we cannot go about our daily pursuits. What he is doing will really reduce the rate of death and ill-health.

“People are happy seeing something like this. I have seen the medical personnel. They are committed to the work. The state government has actually done well in health delivery services. You cannot preach the gospel of stronger Delta or Think Delta First without the people being healthy.”