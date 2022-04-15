By Sola Ogundipe

With no less than 1,436 school children and 17 teachers abducted from schools, while 16 school children have lost their lives since December 2020, UNICEF has called on the Federal government of Nigeria to make schools safe and provide a secure learning environment for every child especially for girls, to increase their’ enrolment, retention, and completion of education.

The call came in Abuja on Wednesday on the 8th anniversary of the first known attack on a learning institution in Nigeria on 14 April 2014, in which 276 students at Government Girls Secondary School Chibok in north-east Nigeria were abducted by a Non-State armed group.

According to the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, since then, a spate of attacks on schools and abductions of students – sometimes resulting in their deaths – has become recurrent in the last two years, especially in the north-west and north-central regions of Nigeria.

Hawkins said: “Unsafe schools, occasioned by attacks on schools and abduction of students, are reprehensible, a brutal violation of the rights of the victims to education, and totally unacceptable. Their occurrences cut short the futures and dreams of the affected students.

“Attacks on learning institutions render the learning environment insecure and discourage parents and caregivers from sending their wards to schools, while the learners themselves become fearful of the legitimate pursuit of learning.”

He regretted that the invisible harm school attacks inflict on the victims’ mental health is incalculable and irredeemable.

“Girls have particularly been targeted, exacerbating the figures of out-of-school children in Nigeria, 60 percent of whom are girls. It is a trajectory which must be halted, and every hand in Nigeria must be on deck to ensure that learning in Nigeria is not a dangerous enterprise for any child, particularly for girls,” said Hawkins. According to the UN body, in Nigeria, a total of 11, 536 schools were closed since December 2020 due to abductions and security issues.

“These school closures have impacted the education of approximately 1.3 million children in the 2020/21 academic year. This interruption of their learning contributes to gaps in children’s knowledge and skills and may lead to the loss of approximately $3.4 billion in these children’s lifetime earnings. This, risks to further perpetuate cycles of poverty and inequality.”