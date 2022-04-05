Courtois

Thibaut Courtois said “the adventure continues” as he spoke about his desire to win the Champions League with Real Madrid FC ahead of a reunion with former club Chelsea FC.

Los Blancos travel to Stamford Bridge for the first leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday, a repeat of last year’s semi-final, which Thomas Tuchel’s side won 3-1 on aggregate before lifting the trophy.

In spite of winning numerous honours throughout his career, it is a competition Courtois has never won and the Belgian stopper is aiming to do something about that it this season.

Speaking to Madrid’s official website ahead of the first-leg clash in London, Courtois said: “I’ve won many trophies, but the Champions League is the biggest in club football and I haven’t won it yet.

“It would obviously be very special for me to win it before I retire. I’ve still got time. I’ll keep on trying to follow my dreams and the Champions League is one of them.”

The 29-year-old was a runner-up in the 2014 Champions League final, while playing for Atletico Madrid, coincidentally losing to his current team in Lisbon.

Courtois also made 154 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea before moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2018, and is hoping he gets a welcoming reception.

“I hope it’s a happy return to Stamford Bridge. We’re now rivals.

“They’ll want to win and the same goes for me too and so I’m not expecting any applause from the fans. I hope that they don’t boo me, but you never know.

“I’m prepared for whatever comes and we’ll have to see how it goes. I’m happy to be returning there with fans in the stands because last year when we played them the stadium was empty,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard