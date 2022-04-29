What better way to open the year than to release an instant club banging song with an irresistible summer and festival vibe.

Keeping true to his tradition of hit songs, Nigerian born Italy based musician Charles Onyeabor drops his first song of 2022 and its a monster hit tune titled ‘Jolly’.

According to Charles, ‘It’s been a tough couple of years and now the world is finally open, there’s no better time to drop a truly groovy song that’ll shut down all the major festivals and parties around the world this year, we all should just ‘Jolly’.

Charles Onyeabor is one of the most versatile and consistent musicians who never leaves his fans for too long before serving them new music. With his Debut EP in the works, Charles has a repertoire of beautiful songs released already which include; ‘Do It Your Way’ featuring Enrico Matheis, ‘They Can’t Pull Us Down’ featuring Italy based vocalist Miriam Taylor.