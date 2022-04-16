L-R: Chief Operations Officer, Xtreme Mindz Solutions Limited, Mr John Obasi; Convener, zonal co-ordinator, Roundtable Lekki Conference, Rev. Chris Ubamadu,Garden City, Church God Mission international and representative of the Roundtable Committee, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Evans-Okosodo, during a press conference of the 2nd edition of Roundtable Lekki Conference held in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

Following the economic impact of its first edition of the Roubtable Lekki Conference on the opportunities abound in real estate sector, the Church of God Mission, International, Oniru zonal headquarters is set to organise the second edition of the conference for awareness where low, middle and high income earners have another opportunity to invest in real estate sector in Lekki axis.

This year’s conference billed for May 2, 2022 with the them: Current Trends for Financing Real Estate Transaction will hold at the Church of God Mission, Garden City, Oniru.

However, professionals in the real estate sector have been carefully selected to do justice on the topics assigned to them, and with the Special Advisor to Lagos State Governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson- Awoyinka as keynote speaker for this year’s event.

The senior pastor of the church, Rev. Chris Ubamadu will be part of the speakers, representative of the chairman, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Evans-Okosodu, planning committee representative etc.,Chief Operations Officer, WXTREME Mindz Solutions Ltd, Mr John Obasi will be there and others.

Rev. Chris Ubamadu in a media chart with journalists in Lagos carefully highlighted the positive impact and success of the conference last year which hosted 950 physical attendees and 2000 virtual participants from different countries.

According to him, this year’s edition which is expected to be more successful and impactful is free registration.

Without mincing words, Rev. Chris Ubamadu said that apart from being a programme that would create investment opportunity for all categories of people, Lekki Roundtable Conference is a highly interactive platform for building business relationships, generating employment opportunities among others.

Continuing, he said that apart from winning souls to the kingdom of God, the church is also here to contribute its quota to nation building and Lekki Roundtable Conference is one its kinds, saying further that now the country is facing the challenges of economic instability, inflation, unemployment, national insecurity and a steep decline in the standard of living, this investment awareness in the real estate sector is another opportunity that if people can harnessed it tends to tackle some of these challenges.

Rev. Chris said that the beauty of it all is that constant increase in property value has shown to be a secure investment opportunity as well as a sound and growing industry for entrepreneurship and youth employment.

“Concepts such as joint ventures, NHS home loans, land assets and its correlation to financial independence are just a few of the highlights of this year’s conference.

In addition, the Chief Operations Officer of XTREME Mindz Solutions Ltd, John Obasi, the official media partners to the event said that his company’s participation in the symposium is a show of solidarity and support to the mission of taking Nigerians out of poverty.

Obasi said, “modern development in currency and how we understand and apply it to the real estate economy in Nigeria has the opportunity to employ and elevate the youth as well as foster a new and innovative class of entrepreneurs.