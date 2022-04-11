Remember “Sokoyokoto” , that programme which was forerunner to television cooking shows in Nigeria? The legendary celebrity cooking show is back bigger and better!

“Sokoyoto” new series powered by two FMCG giants Flour Mills Nigeria Plc and Seven Up Bottling Company Plc is back with more exciting segments.

The new series features a unique two segment split. The first part consists of the cooking segment sponsored by FMN PLC featuring super products like Golden Penny Prime Flour, Semovita, pasta, macaroni, Noodles and Aunty B Semolina.

The second part is the party sponsored by Seven Up Bottling Company Plc, bottlers of Pepsi, Seven up, Aquafina water, Mirinda, Lipton iced tea amongst others.

As is the tradition on “Sokoyokoto”, a rich array of stars from Nollywood, music and other spheres of the Nigerian society have been invited to display culinary skills as well as party swag before a live audience of over hundred guests.

Also, exciting games, dance and talent contests will attract winning prizes of N20,000 per contest. Lots of products to sample and the rich Yoruba culture on display.

“Sokoyokoto” will air on Saturdays/ Sundays on ORISUN on StarTimes, TVC, LTV 8, OGTV Abeokuta, BCOS TV Ibadan, Osun TV, Ondo TV and Ekiti TV.