…”My Government belongs to all, respects diversity – Governor Inuwa

…Says as he inaugurates solar streetlights donated by Christian centre in Tumfure

...Says bigger Projects underway for Tumfure community

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Governor Inuwa Yahaya says his administration belongs to all residents of Gombe State and respects diversity of the people.

The Governor stated this when he commissioned some solar powered streetlights donated by the Gateway Christian Centre in Tumfure quarters of Akko Local Government Area of the State.

Represented at the ceremony by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, the Governor appreciated the Gateway Church for complementing his government’s efforts in building a sustainable infrastructures that will facilitate social cohesion in the society.

” Our administration is for all and we respect our diversity which we consider our source of strength. That is why you see me today, on the directive of his Excellency, leading this high powered team, including the Chief of Staff, Commissioners and Special Advisers to come and identify with you and to appreciate this kind gesture you have extended to this community.

“This indeed conforms with Governor Inuwa’s commitment to providing social amenities to the local communities through not only construction of road networks but providing them with lightning systems to beautify them and enhance security.

“I note that you have provided eleven stands of solar streetlights; this is highly commendable. I want to assure you that bigger things are going to come through this road”.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya noted that the beauty of any religion lies in its ability to offer services to humanity irrespective of social status, economic dimension, political linings or religious affiliation, saying such humanistic offering is what his administration stands for and what the Gateway Christian Centre has examplified to its immediate community.

The Governor remarked that his administration is encouraged by the initiative of the church to address security concerns and therefore assured that the Gombe State Government under his leadership will continue to work with them to improve the general wellbeing of the people of the State.

Also speaking, the Chief of Staff, Government House Gombe, Abubakar Inuwa Kari congratulated the Pastor and the entire members of the Gateway Christian Centre for providing the solar powered streetlights and commissioning same on a ‘Good Friday’.

” I Am highly elated like I said earlier with this great initiative by the Church and I think this is what all of us as a people should also take a queue from and return to the society where we live; that is giving back to the society”.

He described the initiative by the Church as the first of its kind and therefore encouraged other religious organisations to borrow a leaf from the Gateway Christian Centre.

The Commissioner of Information and Culture, Julius Ishaya Lapes described the negative narrative and insinuation that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya does not love Christians as a figment of the imagination of a few who are bent on heating the polity.

“As a Christian Commissioner serving under the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya I am yet to figure out any move either by commission or omission that seeks to undermine the preaching or practice of christianity in Gombe State”, he stressed.

The Village head of Shongo, Hamma Adamu Bappah said it is heartwarming that both Christians and Muslims in area have been living in peace and tranquility.

Earlier speaking the Pastor of Gateway Christian Centre Barr. Hyeladi Mshelia said the church deemed it necessary to adorn some streets with solar lighting systems in order to address some security concerns and compliment the State Government’s effort at illuminating the environment.

The clergy thanked Governor Inuwa Yahaya for Identifying with the Church’s efforts towards giving back to the society in the spirit of Easter.

“The church is indeed grateful for the high profile Government delegation that came to commission the solar powered streetlights at the instance of the Governor. This speaks alot about the personality of the number one citizen of the State”.

After the commissioning ceremony, the SSG led a delegation on a visit to the Gateway Christian Centre where Pastor Mshelia led a special prayer session for the Governor and government of Gombe State.