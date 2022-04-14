By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Residents of five communities in Plateau State who hitherto had difficulties in accessing clean water have heaved a sigh of relief as motorized and hand-pumped boreholes were provided to give them easy access to safe water.

The residents in the benefiting communities of, Heipang Kabong and Dorowa Babuje in Barkin Ladi local government area; Luwe Mangun in Mangu local government area as well as Kishi and Binchi in Bassa local government area rolled out drums to celebrate the development.

Some of them who spoke like Justina Danjuma, a community health worker in Heipang Kabong, Dung Dauda, the WASH committee Chairman of the area, Toma Gyang, the Community leader; District Head of Mangun, Job Dapal, Councillor representing Mangun Ward, Joseph Jatau as well as the Chairman, Bassa local government area, Stephen Igmala decried the hardship the communities’ members go through to get water and appreciated the provision of the boreholes which will ease their suffering.

The Community leader noted that having access to water has enabled families to start constructing toilets to curb open defecation in the community and promised to maintain the facility.

The said boreholes were provided by the Centre for Gospel Health and Development, CeGHaD with support from Christoffel Blinden Mission, CBM, and funding from the German Government.

Speaking during the handing over of the water facilities to the respective communities, CBM’s Country Programme Manager, Omon Samuel said the organization seeks to improve the quality of life of people including those living with disabilities, stressing, “We aim to ensure that as much as possible we can assist you to achieve your potentials.”

He added, “There is a need for everyone including people with disabilities to have access to clean water,” and charged the people to “own the facilities and take care of them to continue to have access to clean water.”

The Executive Director of CeGHaD, Nansik Onu disclosed that WASH committees volunteers have been trained, artisans have been trained to repair the facilities in case of any fault, and tools boxes to ensure the water facilities are maintained.

Her words, “We are providing safe water to communities and empowering the people economically. We are handing over rehabilitated motorized boreholes which were originally provided by the Plateau State office of the SDGs.

“They gave us the approval to rehabilitate them, that has been done, we also constructed hand-pumped boreholes. We have trained artisans on borehole maintenance and provided tools boxes to them. We have encouraged them with agricultural input for improved farming…”

The representative of the State office of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, Anfo Mann tasked the communities to jealously guard the water facilities and maintain them because having access to potable water is very important to every household as it would help improve their hygiene condition.

The Chairman of Bassa LGA, Stephen Igmala expressed gratitude stating, “We are so overwhelmed in the local government so when we see a thing like this, we appreciate it. I know the difficulties the people have in accessing water, I was discussing with my staff in the PHCs, and I discovered that there is an outbreak of typhoid in the villages, and this is associated with their sources of water. People are going through lots of difficulties to get water, we treasure this gesture.”