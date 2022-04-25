.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has applauded the recently concluded Computer Based Test for 2021 recruitment exercise for Police Constables, which was organized by the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission, in conjunction with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) between 20th and 21st April 2022.

The CBT Examinations which took place across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 63,323 qualified applicants, had about 95% of the applicants present for the Examination.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said, “The Police are currently awaiting the final results from the WAEC which will be published to determine those qualified for the next phase of the screening process.

“The Inspector-General of Police urges all applicants who have written the CBT Examinations to be calm and relate directly with the Police for any complaints or inquiries in order to avoid falling victim to swindlers and charlatans as the exercise from the beginning to the end is absolutely free of charge.

“All complaints can be channelled through 08100004507 or [email protected]

Vanguard News Nigeria