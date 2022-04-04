The 2nd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria/Vanguard Bank Chief Executive Officers’ special one-day summit has been postponed.



The summit, endorsed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, was earlier scheduled to hold tomorrow with the theme, “Nigerian Banks as Catalyst for New Economic Frontiers’.



However, following a request by the CBN, the summit was postponed to 2023.

Vanguard in a statement said: “Being an annual programme that has been evidently beneficial to the banking industry in particular and the nation’s economy in general, we are determined to ensure that the next summit slated for 2023 will be highly impactful.”

