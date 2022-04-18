First Nigerian female airline pilot and former administrator of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology,NCAT, Zaria, Kaduna State, Captain Chinyere Kalu, MFR, has called on businessmen and other stakeholders to invest in the aviation sector in the South East region.



Kalu made the call recently at the first South-East Regional Summit/Award on Aviation, in Enugu State, where she received an award from the Eastwing Aviation Training Centre, Enugu.



She urged Igbo businessmen and women to invest in the region to boost the economy.

Kalu said, instead of depending on the Federal Government and letting lucrative opportunities go to waste, prominent investors in the South East should, “initiate services and create a situation where aviation students can take a loan and repay over a period of time and also think of ways they can make flying cheaper and more affordable. There are many Igbo businessmen who can afford this.”



Kalu, who was recognized for her trailblazing role as the first Nigerian female pilot and her tenure as rector of NCAT, commended Chief Allen Onyema, chairman of Air Peace, and others, for contributing positively to the aviation industry in the south east part of the country.



“Those that are rich and well to do, like Obi Cubana and others, can sponsor students. Instead of throwing money here and there, they can use it to sponsor people in the aviation industry. So, if we are committed to it, we can grow the industry and have our own people work there and derive economic benefit from it, which is of utmost importance,” she said.

The former pilot explained that there was untapped potential in aviation in Nigeria generally, but particularly in the South-East region. With insecurity making other means of transportation unsafe, she stressed that air transport was much more reliable.



“There isn’t much of other means of transportation. Railways are not that functional in this part of the country, unlike in the South-West and the northern parts, which are way better.

“We can capitalize on this and grow the aviation industry and then link up with the international community out there, not minding what is going on in Nigeria; most importantly, we should be focused and tap whatever resources and advantages the international community has for us to grow.



“We can market what we have in Aba. All the products that are being produced, and import the things we need for our development. We must stop waiting for the Federal Government. As we use to do community work to develop a place, construct roads and all that, we can come together as a community to push and grow our economy,” she said.

Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who was represented at the event by Hon. Ogbonna Idike, said the state government would play its part to realize the goal of an efficient and effective air transport system in the South-East region.



The governor also received an award for his contributions to the development of aviation infrastructure in the region.



As governor of Enugu State, where the Akanu Ibiam International Airport is located, Ugwuanyi said his administration would continue to “provide security and other logistics,” and help promote and “accelerate the economic development of the south east region through the entire industry.”



The seminar/award event was an initiative of Eastwing Aviation Company, in collaboration with Gogma Consult and the Office of the Deputy Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, with the theme “Pushing the Boundaries of Air Transport planning, operation and management in the region.”



It had prominent speakers and stakeholders brainstorming on the ways and means of turning the South-East Region to a global aviation hub.



Other awardees were former Governor Willie Obiano, Chief Allen Onyema, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, Elder K.U. Kalu and Captain Charles Mbamah.