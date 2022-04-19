By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A leading cancer-fighting organisation, Project PINK BLUE, PPB, weekend, disclosed that it is set to open the first ever Psychological Support Centre, PSC, for cancer patients in Abuja.

This was made known by the Executive Director, PPB, Runcie Chidebe in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja. He revealed that the PSC will begin accepting cancer patients as from May 1, 2022.

The project he said, is funded by the Advanced Breast Cancer Global Alliance, a global alliance, he added, focused on improving and extending the lives of women and men living with advanced breast cancer.

The statement reads: “Project PINK BLUE is setting up Abuja’s first Psychological Support Centre (PSC) for cancer patient with funding from ABC Global Alliance. The PSC will provide a weekly psychotherapeutic clinic led by clinical psychologists for cancer patients at the centre.

“We will provide death and grief programme, art therapy, psychological assessment, personal and group therapy, family and caregivers support, doctor-patient support, wellness and resilience programme, psychological training for healthcare workers, psychological awareness and creation of a virtual psychological support system for patients who live outside Abuja.

“The ABC Global Alliance is proud to support the creation of the 1st Psychological Support Centre in Abuja. Cancer patients need to be fully supported both physically and psychologically to be able to overcome this disease.”

“The PSC is expected to begin accepting cancer patients as from May 1, 2022. First Lady of Kebbi State Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu and Professor of Clinical Psychology Chioma Asuzu are the co-chairs for the centre’s Steering Committee.

“The members of the steering committee are Ayisha Osori, author of Love Does Not Win Elections; Dr Alejandra Platas from ABC Global Alliance, Dr Charles T. Orjiakor, Dr Nneoma Onyebire, Rev. Sr. Dr C. Onyedibe all from University of Nigeria Nsukka; Alison Simon from Birmingham City University; Dr Nneka Shagaya and Onyes Amaka Juliet from National Hospital Abuja; Dr Tania Estape from Psicooncologia Fundacion FEFOC, Spain; Dr Jenee Walker from West Virginia University, USA; Zion Ameh from Mandate Health Empowerment Initiative Abuja and Khadijat Banwo-Fatai, Gloria C. Okwu, and Sunshine K. Chidebe from Project PINK BLUE.”