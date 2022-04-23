By Tony Eluemunor

Please, be warned; you could easily get carried away (enthralled, entranced—not totally recollected) while reading Prof Tony Afejuku of the English Department, University of Benin. His turn of phrase could turn your eyes off the proverbial sparrow (his subject).

It happened when I read the very first sentence in the final offering of his “delicious” series; “ASSU: Varsity Lecturers’ Contaminated and Adulterated Remunerations—Part 5,” published March 25,2022: “This subject is terminating today, but its termination is not its conclusion.”

Does termination not mean “end” or “conclusion”? And does conclusion not mean the end or finish of an event, process or written text? So, I reached for the dictionary and yes, there is a second strand of meaning; “judgement or decision reached by reasoning.” I nodded in agreement.

You could also be easily carried away by the style of Mr. Tai Emeka Obasi as happened to me while reading his Saturday Vanguard piece of April 2, 2022: “Chinelo, Another Kaduna Casualty.” He wrote: “The Buhari I know is not afraid of war. He was on the battlefield between 1967 and 1970. In the Second Republic, the President led Nigerian troops to Chad. His buddy, Col. Chris Ugokwe and supported in the air by Squadron Leader Ben Ekele and other daredevil Nigerian Air Force pilots.”

From the devilish insecurity in today’s Nigeria, I moved to Buhari’s exploits as a Brigade’s General Officer Commanding when Alhaji Shehu Shagari was president. That Buhari was supported in that task by Squadron Leader Ben Ekpele of the Air Force, agitated my mind. So, how did the Air Force get to collaborate with Buhari’s Brigade? I was leaving the main issue.

Yet, why am I “calling” on them today? Prof Afejuku dwelt decidedly well on the terrible state of Nigerian publicly-owned universities and the parlous (as in dangerous and unsafe) wages with which Nigeria is maltreating lecturers. He reached into history and conflict resolution, peace negotiations, etc, in his five-part series to prove that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASSU) is right in insisting that the Federal Government must meet the agreements it entered into with ASSU more than a decade ago or the members would strike and strike and strike.

I have no quarrel with Prof Afejuku’s stand and stance. I just want to direct his sights to some other heights, or even backwards to a lost era. It was in 1986. Your columnist was just a rookie reporter at Newswatch newsmagazine. The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), fighting one of its wars against the Ibrahim Babangida dictatorship, had declared a massive protest, but later chickened out.

So, the following day, I returned to the NLC building, Yaba, Lagos, to find out why and met the then ASSU Chairman, Dr. Festus Iyayi there. What brought him there? He said he had been trying to build an NLC/ASSU relationship; “NLC has the brawn, ASSU has the brain. If the two are united we can change Nigeria.” He said both NLC and ASSU had the same purpose – a better Nigeria, and until we built a better Nigeria no Nigerian will be happy because “you can’t be happy in an unhappy society.”

Dear Prof Afejuku, the last sentence explains the punishment being inflicted on ASSU members. Even if ASSU is granted all its requests today, the members will still remain unhappy in an “unhappy” Nigerian society.

ASSU must team up with NLC once again and the NGOs and fight for a better Nigeria or ASSU’s victory, whenever it comes, will be pyrrhic. Iyayi’s end was illustrative of what he stood against. He died in an avoidable car accident! There must be a moral rebirth or Nigeria is finished.

Obasi advised that “Kaduna should be garrisoned.” Pray, how do you garrison a veritable military garrison which Kaduna is with all the military bases there? No, Obasi, the garrison has been taken over by the barbarians within. The Kaduna state Governor Nasir el-Rufai said that security reports have been pin-pointing the terrorists’ bases but nothing is being done. So? So, it is time for state Police. The Federal Government has failed to defend Nigerians. Let the states try for a change.

The Buhari that taught Chad a lesson was a much younger one and if the Air Force was involved, perhaps he didn’t act alone. Today, Nigeria has not only changed but has extended railway lines to Maradi. So, we grope in darkness while according to el-Rufai, some people have refused to take the fight to the insurgents! That is the new Nigerian reality.

Am I over-reacting? Well, last Wednesday, Buhari spoke at the APC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting: “I will like us to reflect on what the situation was before we came in. How many local government areas were under the control of terrorists in the North-East? In the South-South, we all know what the situation was; now we have relative peace. With the resources at our disposal, we have done very well. People are very forgetful. Our main problem now is in the North West and North Central. People are killing one another in these places, what for? We are going to be very tough.” Finish.

Insecurity results from economic disaster which results from leadership disaster which is a product of political incompetence.

Or have Nigerians been mobilized to build the required Great Society? Ethnicity has taken centre-stage while a political leadership failure has showcased unemployment, eroded Naria value, non-functional universities, over-abundance of unregulated private primary and secondary schools, epileptic electricity supply, and the dead government water supply system symptoms. When Buhari spoke April 20, did he remember electricity or water supply or the Naira exchange rate or electricity supply? No, perhaps never in history has leadership failure been this pervasive.