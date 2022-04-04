An International technical supply company, C. Woermann Nigeria, has reiterated its decision to support the Nigerian food security drive by partnering with the Agricultural and Food Processing business in the country through the supply of high-quality agricultural equipment for farmers and factory automation systems for food production.

Founded in 1968 in Lagos, the company provides Nigerian businesses and dealerships with high-quality technical equipment by well-known German, European and international manufacturers and consultancy, spare parts supply, and specialised training.

A statement issued by Mr Klaus Okunowski, the Managing Director of C. Woermann Nigeria, said that the company took its resolve a notch further when it featured at the just concluded Agrofood Nigeria 2022, organised by the German trade show specialists Fairtrade GmbH. The show, the 7th in the Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria series, held between March 22nd and 24th, 2022.

According to Mr Okunowski, the company has, over the years, worked in synergy with the Nigerian businesses and its partners STIHL GmbH to promote mechanised agriculture that is easily accessible to farmers.

“An example of this is our ongoing partnership with the Business Incubation Platform (BiP) of the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in conjunction with STIHL to bring mechanised farming closer to local farmers. We are doing this by providing high-quality tools and farm equipment as we believe it will go a long way to support Nigeria’s food security drive,” he added.

The Agrofood Nigeria 2022 featured global technology leaders from 15 countries who showcased adapted technologies and solutions for the Nigerian and West African markets in agriculture, food and beverage processing, ingredients, plastics, printing, and packaging.

Okunowski said that C. Woermann took the opportunity of the exhibition to engage with partners, clients, and other stakeholders in the Agricultural, Food Processing, and Manufacturing value chain.

He added that the company informed participants at the exhibition of its resolve to continue supporting the industrialisation of those industries in Nigeria by supplying genuine and quality products from globally renowned brands such as Stihl, Festo, etc.