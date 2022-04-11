Christabell Amor, a brands and communications strategist, data and marketing enthusiast has averred that it is dangerous for businesses not to have a reputation management team.

Amor who is the founder of Krysel Brands a brand management, marketing communications and public relations agency said: “Public relations cannot be neglected in business. Businesses at mid-level should have a public relations team as part of their marketing department in house. Asides the danger that can be averted with having a standby team, public relations helps you tell your story the way you want it to be told. It gives your clients and customers enough information about you. Branding sets you apart, public relations helps you communicate effectively by telling the truth of your brand.I am an orange mind, I like to tell compelling stories. Public relation and marketing communication helps you do that. Reputational risk is omnipresent. Social media is defining how organizations are being perceived. Anything can go viral in a minute. Things happen fast. So it’s important for businesses to not make the mistake of not having a reputation management team that are constantly monitoring and listening . Their job would be to come in to fix issues before it escalates”.

Shedding light on why she started Krysel Brands, the brand and communications strategist said: “When I wanted to start Krysel brands up until then, I was very enthusiastic about data and data driven digital marketing. I got my first digital marketing certification eight years ago. I love data, I love insights. I love to harness and make decisions based on data. I thought a lot of people are doing PR and advertising, What can we do to build and strengthen relationship between the consumers and businesses, brands In a very fast paced world? Through my learning process and some survey, we figured the only way is to build relationships. Relationships are built through communication. So I thought how do we communicate? Attention span is low these days. How do we get to people right exactly when they need these products? And then I thought about harnessing data, connecting different data points, sorting them , understanding where my target audiences are from the sorted data profiles, and then we begin our campaigns. If you also look around you see that brands are reworking their marketing strategies to meet business goals by leveraging data.Nobody wants to waste money on marketing anymore, I mean even in recent times, a lot of things are changing and shaping culture. Companies now involve strategists at different levels at the beginning stages of developing a product because strategists study trends and are able to tell after segmentation what kind of products need to be developed. I am talking consumers at the centre of developing a product or service , lifestyle integration, data, culture, design thinking. I can keep going on and on. It’s a beautiful space”.

Asked the services Krysel Brands renders, the incisive entrepreneur said: “We are a professional service company. We render brand and marketing communication services, public relations, data driven marketing and a lot of, off the shelf services .Krysel Brands has helped businesses redefine and restrategize .We have helped them redefine their goals. We have also helped personal brands realign, tell their stories the way they want it to be told. We have helped brands who do not have internet presence set up their digital spaces .We have also helped artistes connect more with their fans and audience.That is why brands who work with us trust us with their campaigns. We are building relationships one brand at a time”.