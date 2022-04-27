By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

With quest to grow and boost upcoming entrepreneurs in Nigeria towards employment generation, Endeavor Nigeria Tuesday, announced, selection of co-founders of Metro Africa Xpress, MAX, Adetayo Bamiduro, Chinedu Azodoh, and Guy-Bertrand Njoya, to join Endeavor’s Global Network of High Impact Entrepreneurs.

This was made known in a statement signed by Senior Associate, Marketing and Communications, Endeavor Nigeria, EN, Joy Mabia, where it explained that their selection came after a rigorous multi-step selection process to identify high-impact entrepreneurs based on their performance and potential.

According to the statement, MAX met the criteria set and was selected on the heels of it building Africa’s largest mobility-tech platform, which aims to serve the millions of independent commercial drivers across Africa who every day move people and goods to where they need to be through the use of 2, 3 and 4 wheeler vehicles.

The company provides these independent commercial drivers with financing and tech solutions that ensure they are able to work safely, affordably and in a way that minimizes damage to the environment.

It does this by enabling access to a fast-growing fleet of low and zero-emission vehicles, which include its revolutionary M3 Electric Motorcycle, as well as a service bundle that solves their greatest pain points, such as digital wallets, savings products, insurance, maintenance plans and licensing support. MAX’s innovative model helps independent commercial drivers to dramatically increase their income to more than 3x the national minimum wage.

With current operations in five cities in Nigeria and over 7, 000 drivers on its platform, MAX aims to scale its platform and capture a significant portion of the $250 billion mobility market in Africa.

The statement reads in part, “Endeavor announced today (Tuesday) that Adetayo Bamiduro, Chinedu Azodoh, and Guy-Bertrand Njoya co-founders of Metro Africa Xpress (MAX) were selected as Endeavor Entrepreneurs after a panel deliberation.

“The selection came after a rigorous multi-step selection process to identify high-impact entrepreneurs who demonstrate the potential to leverage Endeavor’s resources and mentorship to create large-scale wealth and jobs and are committed to reinvesting their time and capital in their local entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The statement also quoted Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Endeavor Nigeria, Tosin Faniro-Dada, Managing Director & CEO of Endeavor Nigeria, “We are proud to welcome Tayo, Chinedu, and Guy into Endeavor’s global network and look forward to working with them.

“They join a select group of inspiring founders, leading some of the most innovative companies in the world.”

Speaking on the value of joining the Endeavor network, Faniro-Dada explained that, “Our goal is to help Endeavor Entrepreneurs become even more successful, pushing them to dream bigger, scale faster and invest in the next generation of entrepreneurs. We provide radical feedback, unparalleled peer and mentor networks, and curated services to help solve many of the common challenges entrepreneurs face.

“We look forward to supporting more Endeavor Entrepreneurs in Nigeria.”

Speaking on their selection experience and joining the Endeavor network, Tayo Bamiduro, CEO of Metro Africa Xpress (MAX) said, “We are thrilled to be joining a community of innovators and disruptors who are laying the foundations for a better world for all through the power of entrepreneurship.

“We are excited for the collaborations that this opportunity will unlock, as we continue to advance MAX’s mission of revolutionising mobility in Africa.”

Guy-Bertrand Njoya, Adetayo Bamiduro, and Chinedu Azodoh were selected into the Endeavor network by a panel of global business leaders including Nabyl Al-Maskari (Executive Chairman, Al Maskari Holding & Chairman of the Board of Endeavor UAE), Arjuna Costa (Managing Partner, Flourish Ventures), Andreas Stavropoulos (Partner, Threshold), and by Sebastian Gunnigham (Chairman of Santander Consumer Finance and vice-chairman of Openbank).

MAX is the 14th company selected into the global Endeavor network through the regional affiliated office in Nigeria. All three entrepreneurs represent the growing expectation for exceptional entrepreneurs with big ambitions and the ability to execute at scale.

They join Gbenga Agboola & Ife Orioke (Flutterwave), Ngozi Dozie & Chijioke Dozie (Carbon), Etop Ikpe (Autochek), Abasi Ene-Obong (54gene), Tayo Oviosu & Jay Alabraba (Paga), Ekechi Nwokah (Migo), Jasper Graf von Hardenberg & Christian Wessels (Daystar Power), Bukky George (HealthPlus), Obi Ozor & Ife Oyedele (Kobo360), Kene Okwuosa & Moses Babatope (FilmHouse Group), Onyekachi Izukanne, Michael Ukpong & Ruke Awaritefe (TradeDepot), Tosin Eniolorunda & Felix Ike (TeamApt), and Adegoke Olubusi, Tito Ovia, and Dimeji Sofowora (Helium Health).

