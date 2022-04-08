.

–Commiserates with ex-President over the death of his aides

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged former President Goodluck Jonathan not to be distracted from his frequent local and international travels which are linked to peace as a result of the recent road accident that claimed the lives of two of his personal aides.

President Buhari also commiserated with Goodluck Jonathan on the unfortunate incident that led to the death of the two staff.

The President in the statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Friday, further expressed gratitude to Almighty God for having President Jonathan escape unhurt from the accident.

Also Read:

Jonathan escapes death as 2 Police escorts die in auto crash

According to the statement, “President Buhari joined fellow countrymen in praying for the repose of the deceased aides of the former President and urged their families to see their demise as a sacrifice for the nation.

“The President expressed gratitude to Almighty God for having President Jonathan escape unhurt from the accident, urging him not to be distracted from his frequent local and international travels which are linked to peacebuilding at home and abroad.”

Vanguard News Nigeria