President Muhammadu Buhari has graciously approved the commission of the ongoing construction of the Owerri-Orlu and Owerri-Okigwe roads upon completion next month.

This was disclosed by Gov Hope Uzodimma after a courtesy visit to Mr President at the Villa for a progress report on the ongoing road constructions and projects in the State.

The roads which are Federal roads are currently being reconstructed by Imo State Government with dual carriage for the Owerri-Orlu road and expanded width for the Owerri-Okigwe road, as approved by Mr President.

