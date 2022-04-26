By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met separately behind closed-doors with the Sokoto State governor, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, and the Kebbi State, governor, Atiku Bagudu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governor Tambuwal is one of the front runners for the opposition People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential ticket for next year’s election, while Bagudu is the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Governors Forum.

Governor Tambuwal’s meeting with President Buhari is coming days after the PDP’s consensus arrangements structured for four northern presidential aspirants hit the rocks.

The PDP presidential aspirants involved in the arrangement included Governor Tambuwal, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, former Managing-Director of FsB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

Presidency sources said that the President invited some governors that their states share borders with neighbouring countries.

Vanguard News Nigeria