By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari alongside his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi are among the important personalities expected at this year Samuel Ladoke Akintola’s memorial lecture billed for May 5.

A statement by the spokesman for the foundation, Mr Yemi Adedokun also enlisted South-West governors, former Oyo State governor, Senator Rasheed Ladoja and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar among others to grace the occasion.

He noted that a public analyst and lecturer at the University of Ibadan, Professor Rotimi Animasahun would be the guest speaker at the event.

“The event is a yearly programme to remember the late Premier of Western Nigeria who contributed immensely to Nigerian politics and the development of the nation during his lifetime.

“The lecture would have been staged in 2021 but Coronavirus in the country caused the postponement, the purpose of the lecture is to remind people about the legacies of the sage.

“Akintola will always be remembered being the one who moved the independent motion, the brain behind the establishment of the University of Ife, Cocoa House and Wembod to mention but a few.

“Senator Rashidi Ladoja is expected to chair the programme, two prominent Nigerians, Governor Makinde and Rotimi Amaechi will be given the Award of Excellent and Outstanding Men by the Foundation.”

He, however, said the statue of the late sage would be commissioned at Takie Square, Ogbomoso as part of a move to immortalise him.

