By Jimoh Babatunde

The British Council has launched its alumni United Kingdom network in Nigeria, to empower members to make positive contribution to the economic and social prosperity of their home countries.

Speaking during the official launch in Abuja, Mofoluwake Fadare, Senior Evaluation Adviser, SSA British Council, said that the programme was aimed at members grow in their profession.

“The programme offers a partnership, through which alumni will be supported with their personal and professional development, and with making a positive contribution to the economic and social prosperity of their home countries.

“It will bring significant benefits to the UK through developing and supporting sustainable economic, scientific and cultural relationships and networks,” she said.

She further stressed that, “All UK alumni from any UK university, on any course, in any year are encouraged to join.”

According to her, those willing to join would need to have spent at least one term at a UK higher education institution enrolled on a credit-bearing course, including transnational or online education.

“Opportunities abound to develop careers and new opportunities for success. Within the Alumni UK, alumni can celebrate their connections to the UK and keep up to date.

“UK alumni are among the most employable graduates in the world. Thirty-eight per cent of Noble laureates who studied abroad did so in the UK.

This is a call to all UK Alumni to join us as we build the largest UK alumni community, connecting people who studied at any UK university and finding out how Alumni UK can help you achieve your goals,” she said.