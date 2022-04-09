Enock Mwepu scored one goal and assisted another as Brighton & Hove Albion beat Arsenal 2-1 to earn a first win in eight and dent the Gunners’ hopes of a top-four finish.

Leandro Trossard put Brighton ahead on 28 minutes with a high shot from the centre of the area after Mwepu teed him up.

The visitors delivered another warning on the hour mark when Lewis Dunk’s header from a Pascal Gross corner was saved.

Six minutes later Mwepu doubled Brighton’s lead with a superb finish from Moises Caicedo’s cross.

Arsenal pulled one back on 89 minutes when Martin Odegaard thumped in a strike having also hit the crossbar moments earlier.

The hosts pushed for a dramatic equaliser but Robert Sanchez denied substitute Eddie Nketiah with seconds remaining.

Back-to-back defeats leave Arsenal in fifth on 54 points.

Brighton move up to 11th with 37 points.

Credit: Premier League

