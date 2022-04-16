.

Bumping or bruising your breasts can cause breast cancer – “There’s no evidence to suggest that a bump or a bruise to the breast area causes cancer,” says Alana Blair, health information marketing manager at Breast Cancer Now.

“After an injury, you might be taking more notice of your breasts and therefore be more likely to notice something unusual.” Sometimes, an injury may lead to a benign (not cancerous) lump known as fat necrosis – scar tissue that can form when the body naturally repairs the damaged fatty breast tissue.

You need training from a healthcare professional to be able to check your breasts properly. There is no set technique for checking your breasts – it’s as easy as Touch, Look, Check, says Alana. Just get to know how your breasts look and feel normally, check regularly, and report any unusual changes to your doctor.

Most breast cancer runs in the families: “Only around 5% of breast cancers are caused by inheriting an altered gene. But if you have several blood relatives who have had breast or ovarian cancer, or have blood relatives who were diagnosed with breast cancer when they were under 40, you could be eligible for referral to a genetics specialist,” says Alana.

Underwired bras cause cancer: “There have been some concerns that the wires in the cup of the bra may restrict the flow of lymph fluid in the breast causing toxins to build up in the area,” explains Alana. “But there’s no reliable evidence to support this.” However, it’s estimated that 80% of women wear the wrong size bra. If your bra is too tight or too small, the wires can cause discomfort, pain or swelling.

Mobile phones cause breast cancer: “While it’s not possible to isolate any one factor as a cause of breast cancer, there’s currently no evidence that radio waves from mobile phones cause breast cancer or increase the risk of developing it,” explains Alana.

Deodorants and antiperspirants increase the risk of breast cancer: “Since the late 90s, rumours about deodorants and antiperspirants causing breast cancer have been rife – but the evidence does not support this claim,” explains Alana. “What is true is that women are asked to avoid using antiperspirants before they go for a mammogram.

This is because the aluminium particles in these products can sometimes show up on the x-ray image, resulting in an inaccurate reading.”

You can’t get screened if you have breast implants: While this is true, if you do have implants, you should let your screening service know before an appointment, advises Alana. “Implants make it hard for a radiographer to see breast tissues, so they may need to take x-ray from different angles to ensure all tissues are seen. They may also need to check it straight away to ensure it has worked properly.