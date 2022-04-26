.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Proceedings into the murder trial of Timothy Adegoke, OAU’s postgraduate student has been standing down following sudden sickness suffered by Magdalene Chiefuna, the second defendant in the matter.

The matter was slated for the defendants to open their defence today following the closing of the prosecution case in March.

At the resumed trial around 9:05 am learned silk for the defendants and the state counsel was arguing over the propriety of handing over the case to the Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, who was in court when the second defendant suddenly slumped.

She was coughing repeatedly before court clerks and corrections officials rushed to her rescue.

Presiding Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo quickly adjourned the matter shortly to allow the defendant to be attended to.

