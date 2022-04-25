.

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

The usual but controversial sit-at-home order in the Eastern States, took a different slant today, as armed policemen stormed the State Headquarters of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, shooting sporadically.

Some residents of Okigwe Road and Works Layout, who alerted Vanguard about the development, said that they have scampered into the safety of their rooms.

Speaking to Vanguard on phone, Chuka (surname withheld) said: “There is serious shooting going on in our area now. We have all scampered into the safety of our rooms. From where I am hiding with members of my family, I can’t hazard a guess on the people shooting.

“I’m not sure if the unknown gunmen are at it again, but I must, however, say that the shooting appears endless. I will keep you posted if the situation gets clearer.”

A further enquiry from a businessman, who operates his outfit in the area and spoke on strict grounds of anonymity, said: “The shooting spree is between the police and NSCDC personnel. I understand that a police officer was arrested for a yet to be ascertained infraction and detained by NSCDC officers. I also learnt that he alerted his colleagues and they stormed NSCDC.

“It is not clear if they succeeded in getting their man out from detention or not. It is also not clear if anybody died in the process, but the massive shooting was uncalled for.

“The invading police officers ought to have chosen a more civilized approach in resolving whatever was the issue, instead of taking laws into their hands. I expect the State Commissioner of Police to fish out the fellows that attacked the NSCDC Headquarters and punish them appropriately.”

All efforts made by Vanguard, to get the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Mike Abattam, to confirm the incident failed, as he rather retorted: “Really? What happened?”

Meanwhile, unconfirmed gory pictures have started trending online, which was alleged to be the consequence of the shooting in Owerri.

A young boy was seen in a pool of his own blood, while the second had his leg shattered.

