By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

OVER 50 scavengers and hoodlums, Monday, invaded Angwa Siyiwa, Kabusa, a suburb in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Vanguard gathered that they invaded the community at about 3 am on Monday, and one of the vigilantes in the community who wants to remain anonymous said they robbed residents carting away large sums of money and valuables.

According to him a lot of residents were injured during the operation and were rushed to the hospital.

Also speaking was one of the residents who don’t want his name mentioned said one of the hoodlums was caught and led the community youths to their hideout within the area, and the angry youths set ablaze the place.

However, the scavengers retreated and mobilized others to stage a fight against the community as this report was being filed.

Also, women and children were seen fleeing their homes to safer areas within Kabusa community, while the youths engaged the hoodlums and scavengers who carried dangerous weapons.

Also some residents called the FCT police Command to draft their officers and men to the area.

Vanguard News Nigeria