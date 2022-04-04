By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Senator Muhammadu Dansadau, Chairman of the Mosque Committee where an Abuja Imam, Sheikh Nuru Khalid (the Digital Imam) was suspended, has said that the Mosque had finally expelled Sheikh Khalid for not being remorseful.

The Abuja Imam, however, was quoted as saying that he would rather be carrying load for pay than to stop telling the truth.

Recall that Senator Dansadau had earlier announced the suspension of Sheikh Nuru Khalid before he subsequently said the ‘Digital Imam’ was finally expelled.

Senator Saidu Dansadau was acting in his capacity as the Chairman of Mosque Committee at the Apo Legislative Quarters in Abuja.

He told journalists that the latest action on the Imam was a development from the episode of Saturday, April 2nd in Abuja.

A letter the Mosque Committee issued on Monday, signed by Dansadau and was issued to the Digital Imam, stated that a decision was taken to finally relieve the Imam of his duty because he had not shown any remorse over the issue, since his suspension.

In the letter, the committee told the Imam that he was conversant that inculcating good manners was imperative in Islam towards bringing up individuals with good attitude.

The committee, however expressed regrets that the Imam’s reactions after his suspension were not acceptable, talk less of expecting any show of remorse from him over his remarks.

The committee reminded the Imam of what was expected from leaders, pointing out that if the citizens felt bad rather than good from his sermons, it behoves on them to take the appropriate action on the Imam.

They said from all indications, the Imam had no intention of changing the tune of his last Friday’s sermon to be in line with how insecurity could be tackled in Nigeria.

Dansadau said Sheikh Nuru Khalid said in an interview that he had no iota of regret over his action.

“You can see why we cannot sit with him over the matter,” he said in an interview with the BBC Hausa.

“He cannot lead us in prayers. The religious tenet agrees if you cannot be led in prayers by someone, you can change the Mosque where you worship,” he said.

“A Mosque is a place of worship, not an arena to criticise government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kaduna based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has condemned Sheikh Nuru Khalid’s sermon and described it as “sentiments overriding intellect”.

According him, the Abuja Imam was wrong for trying to discourage Nigerians from participating in the election to vote out bad leaders.

He said the action was, worse than kidnappers.

“It’s a case of sentiments overriding intellect. Calling masses not to vote out incompetent government by massive voting is worse than the few kidnappings and a misplaced judgment,” Gumi was quoted to have said.