By Idowu Bankole

…mourns the loss of two officers attached to him

Former Nigerian President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has, Wednesday, escaped death when his convoy got involved in an accident earlier today in the vicinity of the Abuja airport, while on his way out of the airport.

The crash resulted in the loss of two police officers attached to him.

Jonathan has since expressed deep sadness over the unfortunate tragic death of two police officers attached to him, in a road crash today in the vicinity of the Abuja airport, while on his way out of the airport.

The former President who described the incident as painful and heart-rending stated that the sudden death of the two security details has thrown him into deep mourning.

Dr Jonathan noted with sadness that the deceased, Inspectors Ibrahim Abazi and Yakubu Toma, were fine officers who were dedicated to their duties and service to the nation.

Two other officers sustained injuries in the accident which involved a car conveying the security men. They were rushed to a hospital in Abuja where they are responding to treatment.

The office of the former President has offered condolences to the families of the bereaved and the Police High Command.

Dr Jonathan prayed to God to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest and bless their families and the nation with the fortitude to bear the loss.

Vanguard News Nigeria