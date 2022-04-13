By Vincent Ujumadu

Gunmen have attacked the police station in Atani, the headquarters of Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State, killing four policemen, including a female cop on duty.

It was gathered that the gunmen launched the attack at about 1am and took everybody unawares.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga has confirmed the attack.

He said: “The hoodlums came around 1am, and unlucky for us, four police operatives paid the supreme price.

“The commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng on hearing of the attack immediately mobilized men of the command from various units to the area.

“The hoodlums were still there when the CP personally led men of the command to the affected area, and the timely arrival saved the day as the hoodlums were successfully repelled and the facility was saved.

“We have commenced intelligence gathering already and we hope to unravel the persons behind the attack”.

Some police formations in Anambra State have been under attacks in recent times by unknown gunmen.

Among stations recently attacked were the Divisional Police Station, Ukpor in Nnewi South local government area, the Amichi police station also in Nnewi South, as well as the burning of the Aguata local government headquarters at Ekwulobia.