By Nwafor Sunday

Chief Mrs. Christiana Njideka Ezeife, wife of the first Civilian Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Okwadike Igbo Ukwu) is dead.

Disclosing her death in a statement on his Facebook page, the governor of Anambra state, Prof Charles Soludo said:

“The loss of a loved one comes with a lot of emotional setbacks, especially one you have shared a huge part of your life with.

“The death of Her Excellency, Chief Mrs. Christiana Njideka Ezeife, wife of the first Civilian Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Okwadike Igbo Ukwu) is a deep cut on fond memories.

“I visited His Excellency today to condole with him and his family. His thankful disposition reminded me of the scriptural admonition that we must give thanks to God in all situations, and at all times.

“May God continue to grant the Ezeifes the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, even as we pray for the continued repose of the soul of Mama.”